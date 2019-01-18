Offshore wind farm project offers compensation to fishermen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An offshore wind farm project is offering to pay more than $6 million to compensate Rhode Island commercial fishermen who will lose access to fishing grounds.

Vineyard Wind is also offering to create a $23 million fund to research new fishing gear and technology to support safe fishing around wind turbines.

The Providence Journal reports the state Department of Environmental Management has projected that the commercial fishing industry could see a loss of at least $30 million in revenue over the 30-year lifespan of the wind farm off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Vineyard Wind disagrees with the state's analysis and calls its mitigation package "comprehensive."

Vineyard Wind and the state Fishermen's Advisory Board agreed to meet in closed session to discuss the offer once it was submitted.