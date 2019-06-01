Ohio Air Force base to host major F-35 support program

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Air Force has announced a base outside Dayton will host an F-35 aircraft support and management program that could lead to at least 400 jobs.

The program called the F-35 Hybrid Product Support Integrator Organization will be part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Loren Thompson, a senior defense analyst with the Lexington Institute, says the F-35 will be the biggest weapons program in the world for several decades. She says the value of hosting the program amounts to billions of dollars over the next several years.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says the announcement recognizes the expertise within Ohio's aerospace and defense community. He says it will allow Ohio to remain a global leader in the aerospace industry.