Ohio Senate OKs financial rescue of nuclear plants in state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state Senate has approved legislation that would give Ohio's nuclear plants up to $150 million a year by adding a fee onto consumers' electricity bills, but the House vote was delayed.

The legislation cleared the Senate in a 19-12 vote Wednesday. The House recessed until Aug. 1 without taking up the bill.

Supporters of the bill in the House apparently lacked enough votes Wednesday to get the 50-vote majority needed to send it to the governor.

FirstEnergy Solutions has said it will be forced to close the two plants near Cleveland and Toledo by next year if it doesn't get the financial help.

Opponents say the plants are outdated and providing a financial lifeline would give the nuclear industry an unfair advantage over other power plants and energy sources.