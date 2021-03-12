Ohio governor will veto health restrictions without deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bill restricting governors' abilities to issue public health orders during a pandemic is unconstitutional and a violation of the separation of powers, according to Gov. Mike DeWine, who plans to veto the latest legislation headed for his desk while holding out hope for a compromise.
The GOP-controlled House approved the final version of the bill Wednesday, and it now heads to DeWine with what his fellow Republican legislative leaders believe is a veto-proof majority in both chambers.