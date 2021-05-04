Ohio hospital won't release names of officers in shooting

COLUMBUS (AP) — The names of the hospital officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in an Ohio emergency room last month won’t be released by a private health system, with officials arguing that that information isn’t subject to the state open records law.
Columbus and suburban Westerville police officers, along with security officers from Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital, also in Westerville, all had roles in events leading to the April 12 death of Miles Jackson. Both Columbus and St. Ann's officers fired their weapons.