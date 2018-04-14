Ohio issues warning about prom-season alcohol violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The spring prom season has prompted state officials to remind parents and students about Ohio laws prohibiting those under age 21 from consuming alcohol.

The Ohio Investigative Unit warns it's illegal for parents to serve alcohol to people under age 21 who are not their children even at parents' homes.

The Investigative Unit also says it's against the law to buy alcohol for anyone under 21 and that it's illegal for people under 21 to drive with a 0.02 blood-alcohol level or higher.

Investigative agents also recommend that limousine companies review policies with drivers who could be charged with allowing underage consumption.