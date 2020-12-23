Ohio lawmakers fail to deal with with tainted energy bill

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio lawmakers ended their 2020 legislative session late Tuesday without repealing or replacing a scandal-tainted bill that provides a $1 billion bailout for two aging Ohio nuclear power plants, among other provisions.
The Legislature adjourned for the year after sending Republican Gov. Mike DeWine a number of bills for his signature. But after more than four months of negotiations, it failed to reach a deal to fix House Bill 6, the 2019 legislation under scrutiny since then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others were arrested in late July.