Ohio makes grants available for diesel engine replacements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state is taking applications in some Ohio counties for $15 million in grants to upgrade aging vehicles and other equipment that run on diesel.

Those eligible to apply include public and private fleet owners of school and transit buses, medium and heavy-duty trucks, switcher locomotives, tugboats, ferries, and cargo handling equipment in airports and ports.

Options include replacing vehicles and swapping out diesel engines for cleaner burning engines. The grants cover 26 counties in northern and northeastern Ohio, central Ohio and southwestern Ohio.

The money comes from dollars Ohio received as part of a national settlement with Volkswagen over allegations the company installed devices on certain vehicles to defeat emissions standards testing.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency application process runs through Aug. 2.