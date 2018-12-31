Ohio minimum wage set to rise by 25 cents an hour in 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's hourly minimum wage is about to rise again, with the rate going up by 25 cents an hour Tuesday from $8.30 to $8.55.

Workers who receive tips will get a wage increase from $4.15 an hour to $4.30.

Ohio voters approved the annual adjustments in a 2006 constitutional amendment.

Policy Matters Ohio, a liberal think tank based in Cleveland, calculates that the new minimum wage will be worth about 72 percent of what the federal minimum wage was worth in 1968. In today's dollars, the 1968 wage would be worth $11.83.

Ohio is one of 18 states adjusting wages in 2019. The federal wage rate of $7.25 an hour will remain in effect next year.