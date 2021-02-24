Ohio resident charged in connection with US Capitol breach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man was arrested and accused of entering the U.S. Capitol after family members and a former coworker identified him in footage captured during the deadly insurrection last month, according to U.S. District Court documents.

Derek Jancart, 39, is the ninth Ohioan to be accused of joining a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters as they smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol building. Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died in the Jan. 6 assault. Dozens of people have been arrested in the attack, which temporarily halted congressional business to confirm Joe Biden as president.