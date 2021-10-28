Oil chiefs set to testify at landmark congressional hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives at ExxonMobil and other oil giants are set to testify at a landmark House hearing Thursday as congressional Democrats investigate what they describe as a decades-long, industry-wide campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming.
Top officials at four major oil companies are testifying before the House Oversight Committee, along with leaders of the industry’s top lobbying group and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Company officials were expected to renew their commitment to fighting climate change.