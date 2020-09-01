Oil group's leader moves to American Petroleum Institute

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association is leaving his leadership post with that energy lobbying group to join another energy association — the American Petroleum Institute.

LOGA announced the departure of Gifford Briggs in a news release Monday. Briggs will leave Sept. 11 to become the Gulf Coast Region Director for API. Briggs has been with LOGA since 2007.

Mike Moncla was named LOGA's interim president. Moncla has served on LOGA’s Board of Directors for over a decade and on the Executive Committee for the past three years, the organization said in its news release.

LOGA also said that Katie Hyer, who has worked for the organization since January 2019, has been named vice president of communications.