Oil spill sidelines surfers, hurts shops in California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Richard Beach stayed clear of the ocean for several days after an undersea pipeline leaked crude into the waters off Southern California, sending a foul smell across the shore.
A week later, the ocean remained off limits to swimming and surfing. But that didn't stop the 69-year-old from returning to the waves in Huntington Beach on Sunday with his bodyboard — until lifeguards on jet skis chased him out. He trekked back across the beach, passing workers in hazmat suits tasked with clearing the sand of sticky, black blobs that washed ashore after the spill.