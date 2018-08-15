Oklahoma City says electric scooter company needs permits

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Council has given an electric scooter company one week to obtain permits for a scooter rental service that has led to lawsuits and cease-and-desist orders in other cities.

Council members had ordered "dockless" scooters for rent on public right of way to be impounded but on Tuesday gave a California company that operates them time to obtain city permits.

The scooters are activated by a smartphone app. Renters pay a $1 activation fee and 15 cents per minute. Scooters are deployed each morning, picked up in the evening and recharged overnight.

Officials in Milwaukee and Nashville, Tennessee, have filed lawsuits to remove the scooters. The city of Providence, Rhode Island, has agreed to permit the rental service on a one-year trial basis.