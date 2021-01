STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Big 12 basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test within the OSU program, according to Oklahoma State officials.

The Cowboys have paused team activities indefinitely and the two schools will work with the Big 12 to reschedule the game that was to tip off at 7 p.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, OSU officials said.