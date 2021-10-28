Oklahoma asks US Supreme Court to lift execution stays

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a lower court's ruling and allow the state on Thursday to carry out its first execution in more than six years.
The Oklahoma attorney general's office filed its appeal to the nation's highest court hours before the scheduled execution of John Marion Grant, 60. A three-member panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued temporary stays of execution Wednesday for Grant and Julius Jones, whose lethal injection is set for Nov. 18.