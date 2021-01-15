Oklahoma governor activates National Guard for state Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — About 75 members of the Oklahoma National Guard are being activated to help protect the state Capitol in case potential protests turn violent, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Friday.

Stitt activated the troops following a request by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which is responsible for Capitol security. The governor’s office said no specific, credible threats have been identified in Oklahoma, but the FBI has warned of armed rallies in Washington and at all 50 state capitols in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. The Oklahoma troops will be activated from Saturday through next Thursday.