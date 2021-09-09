Oklahoma high court to hear prosecutor's death row request

AP

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court agreed Thursday to hear a prosecutor’s request that two members of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board be prevented from voting on a high-profile death row inmate’s commutation hearing.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater wants the high court to prevent board members Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle from deciding the fate of death row inmate Julius Jones. Prater alleges Luck and Doyle, both appointees of Gov. Kevin Stitt, have a conflict of interest because of their work with released inmates.