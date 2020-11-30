Oklahoma man stopped with loaded gun at Iowa airport

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Oklahoma man was caught with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at an Iowa airport during Thanksgiving week, federal transportation officials said.

The incident happened Nov. 24 at the Des Moines International Airport, television station KCCI reported. A .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets, plus an additional 13 bullets, were found in the man’s carry-on bag at a security checkpoint, according to Transportation Security Administration agents.

Des Moines police were called to the airport, and officers confiscated the gun and cited the man on suspicion of a weapons charge. It was the sixth gun confiscated at the Des Moines International Airport in 2020, the TSA said. There were 12 guns found at the airport in 2019.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as nearly $13,670, depending on any mitigating circumstances, the TSA said.