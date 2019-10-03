Oklahoma receives 1-year extension for REAL ID compliance

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has granted another extension for Oklahoma to comply with provisions of a 2005 federal anti-terrorism law designed to improve personal identification security.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said Thursday federal officials have granted the state's request to extend the deadline for complying with the REAL ID Act through Sept. 18, 2020, and officials will continue to recognize Oklahoma driver's licenses and ID cards to board commercial aircraft or enter a federal facility.

Congress adopted REAL ID after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to impose tougher requirements for proof of legal U.S. residency.

But a 2007 Oklahoma law prevented the state from implementing it over concerns the government was overstepping its authority. Legislation to bring the state into compliance was adopted in 2017.