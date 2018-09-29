Old Sioux Falls ice rink to become affordable housing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The site of an old city-owned ice rink in Sioux Falls will be transformed into affordable housing for people transitioning back into society after being imprisoned or recovering from addictions.

The Glory House nonprofit bought the former Ice and Rec Center site last year with the idea that it would be an optimal place to house people who go through its treatment program, the Argus Leader reported.

Demolition is to begin in the coming weeks to make way for a four-story apartment building. Eventually, the site will house a three-building apartment complex with 72 units and room for some of the support services provided by Glory House to people who are recovering from prison time and substance addiction, and trying to re-enter society.

"They don't have housing," Glory House Executive Director Dave Johnson said. "They don't have job skills."

The combined cost of construction is estimated to be $7.8 million. About $2.5 million has been raised for the first phase.

The initial phase calls for a 24-unit building made up entirely of large efficiency apartments. Future buildings might include larger units, including one- or two-bedroom apartments, with those details being worked out after the first building is finished, according to Johnson. Rents won't be higher than $505 per month and could be as low as $355.

"This whole goal is to provide affordable housing with services, case management services, drug after-care services, mental health series, all wrapped in together," Johnson said.

The city sold the property to Glory House at a steeply discounted price.

"It's the right thing to do," City Councilman Pat Starr said. "One of my passions is affordable housing and people getting a second chance."

