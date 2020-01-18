Oldest local thrift store provides deals for bargain hunters

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — There’s a treasure in Thibodaux but you don’t need a secret map to find it.

Hundreds of bargain hunters converge on 811 Jackson St. every month to find a good deal at Gym Dandy, Thibodaux’s oldest thrift store.

“It’s always busy,” said Alma Robichaux, president of the E.D. White Mother’s Club, which operates the store. “We have a lot of repeat customers and new customers every week. You can find so many wonderful things.”

The store, which is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and 1st and 3rd Saturday, was founded back in 1971 as a rummage sale to raise money for E.D. White.

“It started out in a gym, which is why it’s called Gym Dandy,” Robichaux explained. “There are 400 mothers in the club and everyone tries to volunteer some hours at the store. We’re working behind the scenes to put a lot of love in the store. It’s easy to shop and find what you need. All of the money goes to help students at E.D. White. We’ve used it buy buses before, we’ve given out scholarships and we provide classroom items for teachers that they would otherwise have to buy out of their own pockets.”

Customers can find just about everything stocked on Gym Dandy’s shelves including clothing, electronics, books, shoes and baby items.

Palma Shaver is one of several volunteers who keep Gym Dandy stocked.

“We each have our own little section back here,” Shaver said. “So I deal a lot with books, toys and electronics. I think the reason we’re successful is that people know this goes to help the kids at the school. We can’t put the products out there if we don’t get the donations.”

Gym Dandy volunteer Kitty Martinez said the store has a loyal customer base that keeps coming back.

“We take the donations and we’re all back here pricing and sorting,” Martinez said. “We open at 9 o’clock but people start lining up at 8. It’s the prices and quality of the stuff that keeps them coming back.”

Many of the clothing items at Gym Dandy haven’t even been worn, Robichaux said.

“A lot of the stuff still has the tags on them, so it’s brand new,” she said. “Nothing we put out is stained or ripped. It’s both a blast from the past and new stuff. Not only are we helping students but we’re helping the community by providing this store that has all these wonderful treasures for just a couple of bucks.”

The store attracts customers from all walks of life, Robichaux said.

“We have a lot of low-income shoppers but I shop there as well because we have such good deals and bargains,” she said. “Anybody can come to the store. If you haven’t been to Gym Dandy you have to come. It’s a treasure.”