Olympic swimmer released but ordered to stay away from DC

Thomas Kienzle/AP

DENVER (AP) — A five-time Olympic swimming medalist charged with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was released from federal custody Thursday but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C. until after next week's inauguration.

Klete Keller, who lives in Colorado, appeared during a brief hearing in Denver federal court following his arrest on charges brought by prosecutors in Washington. At the insistence of prosecutors, Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty said Keller could not travel to Washington before Jan. 21. After that, Keller is allowed to travel to Washington for court appearances and to meet with his lawyers but he must ask for permission for future visits to see his children in North Carolina after a trip already scheduled for this weekend.