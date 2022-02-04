Olympics a sweet, complex homecoming for Chinese diaspora SALLY HO, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2022 Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 12:25 a.m.
Figure skating couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates, of the USA, practice their dance routine during a training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. At the Beijing Winter Games, opening Friday, it's a homecoming of sorts for one of the world's most sprawling diasporas — often sweet and sometimes complicated, but always a reflection of where they are, where they come from and the Olympic spirit itself. "Every time I'm on the bus, I'm just looking out and studying the city and just imagining my roots are here, my ancestors are here," says Chock, whose father is Chinese-Hawaiian, with family ties to rural China.
Karen Chen competes in the women's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. At the Beijing Winter Games, opening Friday, Feb. 4, it's a homecoming of sorts for one of the world's most sprawling diasporas — often sweet and sometimes complicated, but always a reflection of where they are, where they come from and the Olympic spirit itself. U.S. women's singles figure skater Karen Chen, whose parents immigrated from Taiwan, says she identifies as both Taiwanese and Chinese, and uses those labels loosely and interchangeably.
Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes during the men's singles short program team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Chen, who was born and raised in the U.S. by Chinese immigrants, is competing for the U.S. team as a medal contender in men's singles figure skating.
Eileen Gu, of China, makes a run in the slopestyle finals, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, during the Dew Tour freestyle skiing event at Copper Mountain, Colo. Gu, who was born and raised in the U.S. by Chinese immigrants, is the hotshot freestyle skier competing for China in the Beijing Olympics. Gu has raised eyebrows for switching to the China team after training with the U.S. team, but the San Francisco native, who speaks fluent Mandarin and makes yearly trips to China with her mom, is clear-eyed about how she defines herself. "When I'm in China, I'm Chinese," Gu told the Olympic Channel in 2020. "When I'm in the U.S., I'm American."
Alysa Liu, of the United States, performs during the women's free skating at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy competition in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 13, 2021. Liu's father, Arthur Liu, left his home country in his 20s as a political refugee because he had protested the Communist government following the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. Now his Chinese-American daughter is set to make her Olympic debut in the women's singles competition.
New York Islanders center Josh Ho-Sang (66) celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers with teammates in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game in New York., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. The 2022 Beijing Olympics will be the first time Josh Ho-Sang, the multirracial, multicultural Canadian ice hockey player, will visit China. "It really shows how far we've come as a society, to have these different faces representing home for everyone," Ho-Sang says. "A hundred years ago, you would never see such diversity in each country that you see now. It's a sign of hope and progress."
BEIJING (AP) — When Madison Chock looks outside here in the Chinese capital, the U.S. Olympic ice dancer sees glimpses of herself.
“Every time I’m on the bus, I’m just looking out and studying the city and just imagining my roots are here, my ancestors are here," says Chock, whose father is Chinese-Hawaiian, with family ties to rural China. “And it’s a very cool sense of belonging in a way, to just be on the same soil that your ancestors grew up on and spent their lives on.”