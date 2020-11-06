Omaha police arrest man suspected of ramming Iowa police car

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A 21-year-old Iowa man faces charges after police say he purposely ramming a Council Bluffs police car, then led officers on a high-speed chase until he was arrested in neighboring Omaha, Nebraska.

The incident happened early Thursday morning, when an officer stopped Garrett Knipe, of Tipton, Iowa, Council Bluffs police said in a news release. The officer reported that as he approached Knipe’s car, Knipe put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the officer’s cruiser before speeding off. The officer was not injured.

Police said Knipe eluded Council Bluffs officers as he speed through city streets at over 100 mph before he crossed the Missouri River into Omaha. Police in Omaha reported that Knipe also sped and drove recklessly on Omaha streets, but police there were able to use a helicopter to track his route. Omaha police eventually used tire-puncturing strips to disable his car.

Omaha police said Knipe and a female passenger then fled the car on foot, but were soon found and arrested.

Police in Iowa said warrants for aggravated assault on a police officer, theft and felony eluding are being issued for Knipe.