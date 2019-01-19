Omaha power utility reports spike in scam calls

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha's power utility is reporting a spike in scammers calling its customers in the wake of harsh winter weather.

Omaha Public Power District reports that it learned of more than 100 scam phone calls by Friday alone. The utility says in a news release that the callers appear to be calling from a legitimate OPPD number and aggressively demand that customers pay overdue bills or for equipment.

The utility reports that such phone scams rose from 480 in 2017 to 714 in 2018. The calls tended to spike during bad weather.

The utility says it does not cold-call customers and demand immediate payment and warns any customers getting such calls not to give out personal information or credit or debit card numbers.