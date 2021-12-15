On a single Kentucky street, the tornado killed 7 children CLAIRE GALOFARO and JOHN RABY , Associated Press Dec. 15, 2021 Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 1:14 a.m.
A child's toy car sits near damaged cars and homes Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. When a tornado touched down in Bowling Green in the middle of the night, its violence was centered on a friendly subdivision, where everyone waved at each other and giggling children spent afternoons tooling around on their bicycles on the sidewalks. Fourteen people died in a few blocks, 11 of them on a single street. Entire families were lost, between them seven children, two of them infants. James Kenney/AP
Vung Nuam, center, looks through the remains of her home Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. James Kenney/AP
Members of police and rescue units walk along Moss Creek Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. When a tornado touched down in Bowling Green, fourteen people died in a few blocks, 11 of them on Moss Creek Avenue. James Kenney/AP
A family photograph lies among the debris along Moss Creek Avenue in Bowling Green, Ky., Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. The neighborhood was one of the hardest hit areas in the city after a tornado ripped through the weekend before. James Kenney/AP
A bicycle lies among the debris on Moss Creek Avenue in Bowling Green, Ky., Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. The neighborhood was one of the hardest hit areas in the city after a tornado ripped through the weekend before. James Kenney/AP
Ray Beganovic walks along Moss Creek Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. Beganovic said he knows some of the people who died when a tornado touched down in the middle of the night the previous weekend. Fourteen people died in a few blocks, 11 of them on Moss Creek Avenue. Entire families were lost, between them seven children, two of them infants. James Kenney/AP
Kate Garrett retrieves a Christmas tree from her friend's destroyed home Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. The neighborhood was one of the hardest hit areas in the city after a tornado ripped through the weekend before. James Kenney/AP
Jose Rivas, left, looks at tornado damage Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. Rivas has neighbors among those killed when a tornado slammed through the neighborhood the previous weekend. Entire families were lost, between them seven children, two of them infants. James Kenney/AP
Search and rescue workers go house to house Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. When a tornado touched down in Bowling Green in the middle of the night, its violence was centered on a friendly subdivision. Fourteen people died in a few blocks, 11 of them on a single street. James Kenney/AP
Rachel Gray helps retrieve belongings from a friend's home Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. When a tornado touched down in Bowling Green in the middle of the night, its violence was centered on a friendly subdivision, where everyone waved at each other and giggling children spent afternoons tooling around on their bicycles on the sidewalks. James Kenney/AP
A Radio Flyer wagon lies among debris along Moss Creek Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. When a tornado touched down in Bowling Green in the middle of the night, its violence was centered on a friendly subdivision. Fourteen people died in a few blocks, 11 of them on Moss Creek Avenue. Entire families were lost, between them seven children, two of them infants. James Kenney/AP
Ganimete Ademi surveys the debris from her daughter's house which was being built along Moss Creek Avenue in Bowling Green, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The neighborhood was one of the hardest hit areas in the city after a tornado ripped through the city the previous weekend. Ademi, a 46-year-old grandmother, fled Kosovo in 1999 during the war, in which she lost her uncle and a nephew. Now she looks around her own neighborhood. "I turn my memory back to 22 years ago," she said. James Kenney/AP
Ben Cerimovic, an immigrant from Bosnia, pauses while working to help clean up in a neighborhood devastated by the recent tornado Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. There's a close-knit, thriving Bosnian community in Bowling Green, which has a robust refugee resettlement program to bring migrants to Western Kentucky. Cerimovic volunteered here Saturday and Sunday, then he had to take Monday off to gather his emotions. James Kenney/AP
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — The little red wagon was strewn upside down on a heap of rubble — a pile of boards and bricks, a mangled blue bicycle, a baby doll.
Behind it, there was little more than a hole in the ground where a house had stood. Across the street, the tidy homes on this cul-de-sac were reduced to mounds of lumber. Clothes hung from the branches of snapped trees. The walls of one house were gone, and the only thing left standing inside was a white Christmas tree.
CLAIRE GALOFARO and JOHN RABY