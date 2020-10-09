On the Market: Easton Cape Cod colonial offers warm atmosphere

EASTON — Not since the 1950s has the family home taken on so much significance as it has in this modern time period.

Even as the world slowly starts to reopen people continue to find comfort in their own homes and yards, making those spaces more important than ever.

The sepia-colored Cape Cod colonial house with ivory trim, at 346 North Park Avenue in Easton, is a quintessentially cozy place for family and friends. “Cozy” here does not imply “small” as it sometimes can in real estate parlance. This house has nine rooms and almost 4,000 square feet of living space. “Cozy” here means snug, secure, pleasant, comfortable — a place where people want to gather and spend time together.

“As you step inside you will immediately feel the warmth of a loving home … The open flow of this home lends itself to comfortable family living and entertaining of any kind,” according to the listing agent.

It sits on a one-acre level and lightly wooded property in the Easton Center neighborhood, convenient to many local amenities and neighboring communities. The backyard features a raised wood deck and a circular paving stone patio with a fire pit, offering great places to sit and relax. And the yard invites old fashioned lawn games as well as more contemporary sporting activities.

The Belgium block-lined driveway opens to provide ample parking for family members and guests. A covered walkway with a slate path along the attached two-car garage leads to the casual “side” entrance and the formal front door, both of which open into the 3,900-square-foot house, which was built in 1937. Chances are the garage, with a bonus room above, and the oversized, rounded sun room at the opposite end were added later as the house was updated to accommodate today’s lifestyle.

The front door opens into a two-story foyer with an interior balcony. In the family room there is a brick fireplace and bay window.

The spacious eat-in kitchen is at the heart of this home. It features a long center island topped with a wood counter that doubles as a breakfast bar for four or five people. There are also ample counters and cabinets, a walk-in pantry, white ceramic tile backsplash, built-in corner china cabinet, and a preparation sink area that can serve as a wet bar when entertaining.

In the dining room there is a wall of windows, French doors to the deck and yard, and two columns that separate it from the formal living room, where there is a marble fireplace and a door to the sun room. The size of the sun room allows for flexible use. The current family has it set up as both a place of relaxation and as a recreation space.

Flexibility really is a key descriptor for this house with “so many places to entertain, play, work, and relax in this very special home,” the agent said.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Cape Cod Colonial ADDRESS: 346 North Park Avenue, Easton PRICE: $649,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: one-acre level and lightly wooded property, paving stone patio, deck, fire pit, covered walkway, open floor plan, cable - available, three fireplaces, close to the center of Easton and the Easton Racquet Club, easy commute to the centers of Monroe and Easton, proximity to many local farms, full basement, attic, zoned central air conditioning, oil heating system, 50- gallon water heater tank, attached two-car garage, generously-sized laundry room, private well, septic system, shed, four bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $445,390 TAX RATE: 31.00 mills TAXES: $13,807

Another example of that is found on the second floor. The bonus space above the garage currently serves as a great room but could be a game room. It has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, cathedral ceiling, exposed beams, and skylights. The home’s four bedrooms are also on the upper level. The master suite has a sitting area and a large private bath with a jetted tub and glass shower.

The house is just a few miles from the center of town, the public library, senior center, and local award-winning schools. For commuters, the house is only minutes away from the center of the town of Monroe and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities in the neighboring towns of Fairfield, Westport and Weston are not nearly as far as some people think.

Several local farms - including Silverman’s, Sherwood and Sport Hill, are all very close, meaning fresh produce, eggs, honey, maple syrup and other farm-fresh items are a very short car ride away.

For the athletic members of the family, the Easton Racquet Club is on the appropriately named Wimbledon Lane off Sport Hill Road only a mile away and just before it is Gold Rush Farms, which offers horseback riding lessons, trail rides and boarding facilities.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Karen Hagen of Compass Connecticut, LLC at 203-856-8028 or karen.hagen@compass.com.