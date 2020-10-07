On the Market: Easton home reminiscent of European villa

The Mediterranean-style colonial house at 164 Bibbins Road in Easton sits on a 3.15-acre level, park-like property. The Mediterranean-style colonial house at 164 Bibbins Road in Easton sits on a 3.15-acre level, park-like property. Photo: PlanOmatic / Contributed Photo Photo: PlanOmatic / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close On the Market: Easton home reminiscent of European villa 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

EASTON — The 13-room house at 164 Bibbins Road is sandwiched between the Aspetuck Reservoir to its west and Easton Reservoir to the east; not an ocean in sight. Yet the Mediterranean-style colonial house does not seem out of place in the landscape of this largely agricultural community.

It sits comfortably in Easton’s Sport Hill neighborhood, convenient to many local amenities while also making its owners feel worlds away. This 3.15-acre level, park-like and lightly wooded property with the elegant house sitting upon it is reminiscent of a European villa.

A statue of a little girl welcomes visitors who travel up the long paved driveway, past the beautifully manicured carpet of grass and attractive landscaping to the forecourt lined with a stone wall and dotted with rounded shrubbery.

From there, climb the stone steps to the arched front entrance punctuated by red bricks, with the attractive roofline including a dollhouse dormer with a Palladium window above. The door opens into the dramatic two-story foyer, which features a butterfly staircase with decorative wrought iron railings.

Although this 4,906-square-foot house was built in 1969, it lives like a contemporary residence with spacious rooms, high ceilings and a largely open floor plan. It has an appealing living and entertaining space, ideal for when socially distancing is no longer necessary.

The cavernous, two-story living room features a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, an interior balcony, French doors to the attractive grounds, and a breakfast or casual dining bar that is open to the newly renovated gourmet kitchen, further enhancing this home’s entertainment value.

Kitchen features include a center island with its own breakfast bar, quartz counters, under cabinet lighting, a stainless steel farm sink, high-end appliances and a door out to the yard. Reclaimed wood is in the flooring, as well as in a portion of the ceiling and in a bay window with a built-in window seat. This wood serves as a unifying element throughout the house. It is also found in the flooring of the large laundry room, on one wall of the master bedroom suite, and the mantel and around the fireplace in that suite.

Doors in the kitchen and the laundry room access the yard, where there is an outdoor fireplace, Gunite in-ground swimming pool with a solar cover, a spa, pool house and patio.

Back inside, the formal dining room has sliding barn-style doors that separates it from a sitting room. At the other end of the main level there is an office with a wall of built-in glass-front cabinetry and an en suite bedroom.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial, Mediterranean ADDRESS: 164 Bibbins Road, Easton PRICE: $1,299,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: 3.15-acre level, park-like and lightly wooded property; heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool with solar cover, spa, pool house, exterior fireplace, patio, grill, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, balcony, new floors with radiant heat through out, freshly painted, close to several farms, close to the center of Easton and town amenities, proximity to the Easton Racquet Club, just 5.5 miles from the Merritt Parkway, audio system, open floor plan, three interior fireplaces, central air conditioning, oil heat, 80-gallon hot water tank, full finished basement, attic, attached under house two-car garage, stone walls, private well, septic system, four bedrooms (all en suite), four full and three half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $637,220 TAX RATE: 31.00 mills TAXES: $19,754

On the second floor there are three more bedrooms, all spacious and all with their own private full bathroom. The master suite features French doors to a private balcony.

The finished basement has 650 square feet of living space, which is included in the overall square footage. It features a media room with a stone fireplace and an exercise area, a mudroom, a half bath, utility room and a walk-in storage closet that could serve as a wine cellar.

The location of this estate places it within easy access of several local farms - including Silverman’s Farm, Easton Center, the Easton Racquet Club, and several stables for horseback riding including Gold Rush Farms.

“Easton is a fantastic small town with a superb sense of community,” according to the listing agent.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Mia Capella at William Raveis Real Estate at 203-610-5806 or Mia.Capella@raveis.com.