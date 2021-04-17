Once again, volcanic Caribbean island looks to recovery CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA, Associated Press April 17, 2021 Updated: April 17, 2021 12:22 a.m.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of nervous fish sellers got very close to La Soufrière, the volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, on the morning of May 7, 1902.
“The top of the mountain was covered in mist, and the foremost of them followed the path up to the base of the summit cone," according to a written account of their experience. “Some went up to quite near the lip of the crater, or possibly even to the actual edge. What they saw there was enough to dismay the stoutest hearts.″
