One dead after car that fled from police crashes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A car that had initially fled from police has crashed in Connecticut, killing one person and severely injuring another.

The crash occurred at Foxon Hill Road and Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven at about 2 a.m. Friday.

State police say the operator initially fled from Hamden police.

The crash remains under investigation. No names have been released.