'One of America's giants': NY lowers flags to honor McCain

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is honoring Sen. John McCain by lowering flags on all state government buildings to half-staff.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday it was a "small gesture for one of America's giants."

The 81-year-old McCain died Saturday at his Arizona ranch after discontinuing medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said the tribute to McCain, a Republican, would remain until his funeral.

McCain is expected to be honored in Arizona and Washington before being buried, likely this coming week, at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

Cuomo called McCain "one of our nation's finest public servants" and an example of an old-fashioned statesman who "indisputably aimed to put country over party."