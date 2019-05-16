One of New Jersey's oldest newspapers getting new ownership

NEWTON, N.J. (AP) — A northwestern New Jersey newspaper in operation since 1829 will soon have new ownership.

Quincy Media announced Thursday that it's selling the New Jersey Herald to Pittsford, New York-based GateHouse Media. A sale price was not disclosed, and the deal doesn't include the newspaper's building in Newton, which will be sold separately.

Officials say the sale of the newspaper will be completed sometime this summer.

GateHouse Media publishes hundreds of weekly newspapers across the country and more than 150 dailies, including the Burlington County Times. GateHouse is a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Media Investment Group.