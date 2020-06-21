One slain, 11 others wounded in 7 shootings in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — One man has been killed and 11 other people wounded in seven separate shootings in Detroit over about an eight-hour span.

A 35-year-old man was found shot about 6 a.m. Sunday on Detroit’s east side, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two men — ages 46 and 45 — were wounded about 1:25 a.m. Sunday during a drive-by shooting in southwest Detroit.

A 37-year-old man was in temporary serious condition at a hospital after he was shot about 11:50 p.m. Saturday on the city’s west side and a 38-year-old man was shot about 10:42 p.m. on the east side. He also was in temporary serious condition.

Two women and two men between the ages of 30 and 20 were at a gathering about 10:35 p.m. Saturday in northwest Detroit when they were struck by shots from a vehicle. Their wounds were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

A 45-year-old man was in serious condition and an 18-year-old woman was in critical condition following a shooting about 10:30 p.m. during an alleged dispute on the city’s northeast side.

About the same time, a 37-year-old woman was shot during an argument in a parking lot on the west side. She was in stable condition at a hospital. Police were looking for three suspects.

No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.