Opioid maker agrees to stop in-person marketing to doctors

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts pharmaceutical company accused of misleading doctors about the risks of its opioid product has agreed to pay $185,000 and will stop marketing to prescribers in-person, state Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday.

Collegium Pharmaceutical agreed to the settlement after Healey's office found that it marketed its Xtampza product as a safe an responsible alternative to other opioids, even though it has the same active ingredient as Oxycontin and other opioids.