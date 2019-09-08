Optimum service coming back to customers knocked out Friday

Cable, internet and phone service appeared to have been restored to most of the Optimum customers affected by Friday night’s widespread outage.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, 153 Optimum customers reported outages, according to downdetector.com, down from a peak of 15,000 at roughly 8 p.m. Friday.

The company had not yet released the official number of customers affected by the outage — or the specific reasons why.

“Our teams worked around the clock, and services are being restored as of earlier this morning. We appreciate our customers’ patience during that time,” spokeswoman Lisa Anselmo of Altice USA, Optimum’s parent company, wrote in an email Saturday morning.

Customers across the tri-state area vented on Twitter and other websites Friday evening as the outage progressed without resolution.

Requests from law enforcement suggest some users reported the outage to police.

“Contact your service providers for info,” the Fairfield Police Department tweeted around 10:00 p.m., adding that it “does not have info related to service restoration & does not handle outage notifications.”

Officials from Stamford chimed in an hour later. “Optimum/Altice is aware of the service outage. Please do not call 911 to report the service disruption,” a tweet from their police department said.

The Bridgeport Police Department emphasized that 911 is for emergencies, tweeting, “FYI: Optimum and other Company’s [sic] may be experiencing a tri-state outage that is impacting many phones, ATMs and businesses at this time. 911 operations continue here in Bridgeport. Please call or text if you have an emergency.”

A user responded to the tweet by asking when service would return.

Police weren’t the only ones dealing with outage-related issues.

The New York Times reported more than a dozen hospitals in and around New York City lost phone service Friday night, “hampering their ability to answer the incoming calls of relatives who were seeking to speak with patients or check on their status.”

@OptimumHelp tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday that service had begun to return.

The outage map posted by downdetector.com still showed an orange blob covering the trie-state area as of 5 p.m. Saturday, but many users posted comments saying their service had returned, though others expressed continued frustration with the outage.

Users experienced problems with cable, Wi-Fi or a combination of the two, complaints indicate.

Optimum, the consumer brand for Cablevision, offers cable television, internet and home phone service under the Optimum Online, Optimum TV and Optimum Voice brands for homes and businesses in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and parts of Pennsylvania on the East Coast.

