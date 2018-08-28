Orange County orders probe of recorded jail inmate calls

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Orange County officials have ordered an investigation into how more than 1,000 inmate phone calls were improperly recorded at the county jail.

City News Service says the Board of Supervisors Tuesday ordered a probe by its Office of Independent Review.

The contractor for jail phone service, Global Tel Link Corp., said last week that an unspecified "human error" caused the recording of inmate calls to lawyers, which are supposed to be confidential. The recording began in 2015.

Supervisor Todd Spitzer says he'll ask the board to end the contract with the Virginia-based company. The contract is up for renewal in November.

Joshua Waring, son of former "Real Housewives of Orange County" member Lauri Peterson, is trying to have his attempted murder case dismissed because dozens of his calls were recorded.