Orchestra finds child who charmed crowd with 'wow!'

BOSTON (AP) — A performing arts group has found the child who was literally wowed by a recent classical music concert.

The Handel & Haydn Society finished a rendition of Mozart's "Masonic Funeral" at Boston's Symphony Hall when a youngster blurted out: "WOW!"

The group was so charmed that they launched a search for the "Wow Child." WGBH-FM reports Thursday the child is 9-year-old Ronan Mattin, of New Hampshire. He was attending the concert with his grandfather Stephen.

The Society invited them to meet the artistic director.

Stephen said Ronan is on the autism spectrum and expresses himself differently from how other people do. He said his grandson is a huge music fan.

Handel & Haydn President David Snead called Sunday's experience one of the most wonderful moments he's ever had in a concert hall.