Oregon airport cancels flights due to wildfire smoke

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Wildfire smoke has forced airlines at an airport in southwest Oregon to cancel multiple flights and put delays on others.

The Mail Tribune reports that American Airlines and United Airlines said Friday they were canceling all flight out of Medford, Oregon.

Delta Air Lines posted delays for flights to Seattle and Salt Lake City.

Alaska/Horizon Air flight remain unaffected.

Airport spokeswoman Debbie Smith says smoke from a fire that started earlier this week is impacting the landing approach for the runway.

That blaze is just 15 percent contained

The smoke in particular affects the landings for larger aircraft.

Despite the cancelled flights, the airport remains open.

