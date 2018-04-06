Photo: Don Ryan, AP
FILE--In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech in the Capitol House chambers in Salem, Ore.
FILE--In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech in the Capitol House chambers in Salem, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she will sign Oregon's net neutrality bill on Monday.

The bill approved by the Legislature during its recent session requires public agencies in Oregon to buy internet service from companies that provide equal access to all web traffic.

The Legislature was responding to a repeal of Obama-era rules that prohibit internet providers from selectively blocking or slowing some content. Federal Communications Commission members said the repeal ensures the government maintains a light regulatory touch.

Brown plans to sign the bill at a Portland middle school. She says the internet is an invaluable tool for education, and must remain on a level playing field.