Oregon marks 600th COVID-19 death

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon marked a grim milestone on Tuesday as state health officials announced the state had surpassed 600 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Six more people have died, bringing the statewide total to 605 fatalities, the Oregon Health Authority said. There were also 321 new cases diagnosed statewide, bringing the total number of cases in Oregon to 37,780.

“Each death is a reminder to the rest of us of the severity and danger of COVID-19," said OHA Director Patrick Allen. "OHA sends its condolences to every Oregonian who has lost someone to COVID-19.”

The deaths were in Malheur, Multnomah, Yamhill and Marion counties. The counties with the highest number of new cases Tuesday were all in the Portland metropolitan area: Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties.