Oregon's 'Homeward Bound' covered bridge set for removal

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Now is the time to see the covered bridge that appeared in the Walt Disney movie "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey."

The Bend Bulletin reports the Hixon Bridge across Tumalo Creek in Shevlin Park is scheduled to be removed next year after experts determined it had reached the end of its lifespan.

Judy Prindel of the Covered Bridge Society of Oregon says the organization does not consider the Hixon Bridge an authentic covered bridge because it was originally built with trestles meant for an uncovered bridge and the covering was added afterward.

The Walt Disney Co. came to Bend in the early 1990s to build a roof to cover the existing bridge so it could be used in the movie.

Bridge removal is expected to be complete by October 2019.

