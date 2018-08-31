Oregon will require notification of marijuana harvest

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, Lauren Silberman, 29, hangs marijuana after harvesting at Michael Monarch's southern Oregon marijuana grow, in Ashland, Ore.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will require cultivators growing outdoor marijuana for general use to notify the state when they plan to harvest.

The notification means inspectors with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission could show up to observe the harvest.

The rule that takes effect Saturday is intended to prevent marijuana from being diverted out-of-state to the black market after pressure from federal officials.

Marijuana growers say the new rule is another bureaucratic hurdle and won't solve diversion.

Oregon has a massive inventory of marijuana that critics say is fueling diversion onto the black market both here and out-of-state.

Farmers say anyone growing pot as part of the state's legal program is paying thousands of dollars in licensing fees to do so and isn't going to operate illegally.