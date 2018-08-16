Organization seeks to open family homeless shelter in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine social services organization is looking to open a family homeless shelter in Bangor for the first time in more than a decade.

The Bangor Daily News reports Families and Children Together is seeking a zoning change to open a two-family emergency shelter.

Boyd Kronholm, executive director of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, says families are usually split between facilities in the city, with the adults in one and youth in another.

Kronholm says families who want to stay together are referred to shelters outside of the city.

The Planning Board will review the zoning change during its meeting Aug. 21.

___

