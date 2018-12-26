Orphaned bear cubs now at Virginia wildlife center

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says a man killed a black bear over bird seed this summer, leaving her two cubs to fend for themselves.

The News & Advance reports the cubs are now at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro. The state agency says the man complained this year about black bears visiting his bird feeder and was told to remove it.

It says he instead left it up and shot the bears when they returned. The mother bear died, and the wounded cubs were taken to the center.

The wildlife center's director of outreach, Amanda Nicholson, says the cubs are doing well and are putting on weight in time for winter. She says they may be released back into the wild in April.

