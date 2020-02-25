Osborn Hill School in Fairfield brings author to bookstore

FAIRFIELD — Chris Grabenstein is the New York Times bestselling author of the Lemoncello series, the Wonderland series, the award-winning Haunted Mystery series, and The Island of Dr. Libris. He is also the co-author (with James Patterson) of the #1 Bestsellers I Funny, House of Robots, Treasure Hunters, Jacky Ha-Ha, Word of Mouse, Pottymouth and Stoopid, and many others.

After spending the day with students at Osborn Hill Elementary School, Grabenstein will speak to fans at the Fairfield University Bookstore Downtown, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield, on Friday, March 20, beginning at 5 p.m. on the 2nd floor. This event is free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to RSVP to FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com to reserve a seat. Copies of Chris Grabenstein’s books, including his latest book, Shine! will be available for purchase/signing at the downtown Bookstore event.

Winner of all sorts of awards, Grabenstein writes fast-paced and fun page-turners. He's also a playwright and screenwriter not to mention a former advertising executive and improvisational comedian.

Grabenstein started writing a long time ago. He studied communications and theater at The University of Tennessee at Knoxville then moved to New York City with six suitcases, a typewriter, and very little money. For five years, he performed with some of the city's top Improvisational Comedy troupes, making up scenes and songs on the spot in front of live audiences, just like they did on "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

When not writing scripts for his friends to perform in the small Greenwich Village theatre, Grabenstein also wrote for Jim Henson's Muppets. In 1986, he and his college buddy Ronny Venable wrote a TV movie for CBS called The Christmas Gift starring John Denver. Chris also spent close to 20 years writing radio and television commercials for Burger King, Seven Up, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Dr Pepper, and many, many others.

His first boss was a very talented advertising writer named James Patterson. Now they're writing books together.

Chris Grabenstein has over 50 different books published and is working on several new projects including more Lemoncello adventures, the Max Einstein series with James Patterson. His latest book called Shine! is co-authored by his extremely talented wife (and longtime first editor), J.J. Grabenstein. You can hear J.J. read you several of her husband’s books as the narrator for the audio versions. There was one story J.J. wished she had read as a kid but she couldn’t because the book didn’t exist yet. So, she told Chris the story and they decided to write it together. That story was, and is, Shine!