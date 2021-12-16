Ousted McDonald's CEO returns $105M after misconduct

Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook has paid back more than $105 million in equity awards and cash to the burger giant after it learned that he had lied about the extent of his misconduct while he was its top executive.
“During my tenure as CEO, I failed at times to uphold McDonald’s values and fulfill certain of my responsibilities as a leader of the company,” Easterbrook said in a prepared statement issued Thursday by McDonald’s. “I apologize to my former co-workers, the board and the company’s franchisees and suppliers for doing so.”