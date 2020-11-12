Outbreak sees 255 residents at Omaha shelter quarantined

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha homeless shelter has seen more than 250 residents placed in quarantine or isolation following a coronavirus outbreak, officials there said.

About 255 residents at the Siena Francis House have been in quarantine or isolation for about two weeks, executive director Linda Twomey told the Omaha World-Herald.

The shelter’s latest count showed 54 residents had active COVID-19 cases, Twomey said. The shelter has been testing its clients and noticed a surge in positivity rates about 10 days to two weeks ago, prompting the quarantine, she she said.

About 100 residents left the shelter rather than quarantine, Twomey said. The shelter currently is closed to new admissions.