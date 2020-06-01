Outdoor dining, salons, barbershops to open later this month

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is expanding the kinds of businesses that can open amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Restaurants can open for outdoor dining come June 15, and salons and barbershops can open on June 22, the Democrat said during a daily news conference. Social distancing will still be required, he said.

The announcement marks the state's move from stage 1 of reopening to stage 2, Murphy said. Moving to stage 3, which the governor has termed the “new normal,” depends on how the state's trends go.

Already parks, golf courses and curbside pickup for retail have reopened.

There were 509 new positive cases overnight, putting the statewide total at about 160,000. There were 27 deaths over the same period, putting the death toll at 11,721, Murphy said.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.