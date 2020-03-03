Outer Banks surfer wins legal battle over path to the ocean

DUCK, N.C. (AP) — A surfer has won a legal battle to gain access to an 8-foot-wide path that cuts through private property to the ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the legal battle was waged by Bob Hovey and his wife Tanya in the town of Duck.

The couple had sued the Sand Dollar Shores Homeowners Association for the right to use the path where they go surfing.

The walkway passes between two oceanfront houses. A sign said the path was private and only for homeowners and their guests.

A judge in Camden Superior Court recently ruled in Hovey’s favor. The ruling could open up other access points at the end of streets near the ocean.

Hovey, 50, said on Facebook: “It’s been a long struggle, but the public can now enjoy the beach in Duck."